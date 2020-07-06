Chicago gun violence: 2 children among several killed over Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — A violent Fourth of July weekend in Chicago left two children dead and dozens of people shot across the city.

Since Friday night, more than 77 people were shot and 14 people were killed. Tragically, 9 children have been killed over the last three weekends in Chicago due to gun violence.

The youngest victim from this weekend, was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace. She was attending a family Fourth of July party in the city’s Austin neighborhood Saturday night, when she was shot in the forehead.

Police said more than 20 rounds were fired, and they have video from the shooting. It shows three men exiting a white vehicle.

Police said they are speaking with a person of interest in the case.

“She smiled and always told me I love you,” said Shelley Fulton of her niece Natalia. “I buy her anything she ask me for. I loved that little girl, OK. I’ll never be the same again.”

Vernado Jones, Jr., 14, was among four killed on Saturday in Englewood.

Police said four men fired into a crowd watching fireworks at 61st and Carpenter. Eight people were hit by gunfire in that incident. Vernado was shot in the back.

Chicago was already in the midst of a surge in gun violence prior to the holiday weekend, and 1,200 additional officers were deployed, focused on cleaning up drug corners.

So much raw emotions were flowing this weekend, as families mourn, and those who respond to these shootings, reach their breaking point.

“This is week in, week out. We gotta get to the…the root of this problem,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.