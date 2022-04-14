CHICAGO — Chicago’s guaranteed income program will begin accepting applications in less than two weeks.

The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot program opens applications on April 25. It will be one of the largest pilot programs in the United States.

The program will cost the city about $31 million. Eligibility includes pandemic hardship and making less than 250% of the federal poverty line, which is $57,575 for a family of three. Applicants must also be Chicago residents, be 18 years or older and have experienced economic hardship related to COVID-19.

Five thousand families will be chosen by lottery. Each family selected will get $500 a month for a year.

“The Chicago Resilient Communities pilot is a way for us to efficiently support the communities and households that were hardest hit by the pandemic with dignity as well as build on our work to eradicate poverty,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

Applications close on May 13. For more information visit chicago.gov.

Last year, California approved the country’s first state-funded guaranteed income plan.