CHICAGO — A group of local men conspired to traffic stolen pharmaceuticals worth millions for over a year, authorities allege.

Matthew Smith, 39, of Chicago, Abdel Jarwan, 75, of Chicago, Khaled Hussein, 57, of Chicago, and Wael Kartoum, 26, of Chicago Ridge, were taken into custody recently following a 13-month investigation by multiple agencies.

They’re accused of running an illegal fencing conspiracy involving trafficking $2 million worth of stolen pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter merchandise per month in exchange for cash.

The products were stolen from retails stores, authorities said. During the investigation, more than $1.3 million worth of stolen products and an estimated $150,00 in cash and gold were recovered.

Smith, Jarwan and Hussein were charged with continuing a financial crimes enterprise and multiple counts of theft. Kartoum was charged with theft.

In addition to the listed charges, Smith was also charged with manufacturing heroin and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis near a school.