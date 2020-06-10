Chicago girl, 6, reported missing along with older siblings, police say

CHICAGO — A 6-year-old girl is missing from the city’s Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Jakhiala Sparks was last seen Tuesday on the 7000 block of South Merrill in the South Shore neighborhood. According to the police alert, Jakhiala was last seen with her two older siblings, who are also missing.

Police said Jakhiala was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white pants and pink shoes. Police describe her as African American, 3 feet 5 inches tall and 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area One detectives at (312)747-8380.

