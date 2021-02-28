‘Chicago Gamespace’ offers interactive look at video game history

CHICAGO — In Logan Square, a unique art gallery offers a detailed and interactive look at video game history from Pong to the PlayStation 5.

‘Chicago Gamespace’ has a wide array of arcade machines and other exhibits so far, allowing visitors to play games and systems that started the video game industry in the early 1970s.

Pac-Man, Pong, Mortal Kombat II and Space Invaders are among the wide selection of arcade games available to play, with the gallery also having old home consoles such as the Magnavox Odyssey.

Pinball machines are also plentiful in the gallery, with many themed after arcade games from the 1970s and 1980s.