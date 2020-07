CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police wrote a letter to President Donald Trump this weekend, asking for federal help dealing with the city’s violence epidemic.

In the letter John Catanzara called Mayor Lori Lightfoot a complete failure, who is not able to maintain law and order.

Catanzara offered to sit down with Trump anytime to come up with ideas for “how to bring civility back to the streets of Chicago.”

Read full letter below: