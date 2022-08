This year the Chicago Football Classic is celebrating 25 years of helping college students attend historically Black colleges and universities.

Due to the pandemic — there is no football game at Soldier Field again this year — but it’s not stopping the organization from awarding scholarships and holding several events.

More information at www.chicagofootballclassic.org/

August 24:

25th Annual Golf Outing

October 1:

College & Career Fair at Soldier Field

September 2, 2023

Football game returns