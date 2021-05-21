Chicago firefighters rescue teen after 40-foot shaft fall in Old Town

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago firefighters recued a 17-year-old boy who fell about 40 feet down an air shaft early Friday, authorities said.

The teen initially was taken to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition following the rescue that took two hours, Deputy District Fire Chief Dennis Carbonneau said. Police said the teen suffered minor injuries.

The teen was with friends on a rooftop in the Old Town neighborhood on Chicago’s north side when he fell about 4 a.m. down the shaft between two buildings, police said.

Two firefighters were lowered using a rope-rescue system to reach the teen, Carbonneau said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News