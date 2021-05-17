Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird.

“There he goes,” one person could be heard saying.

The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.

Some spectators said it looked like a macaw and its wings appeared to have been clipped.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the bird’s owner took it downtown with them while they attended a rally.

“America’s heroes,” one person said. “They do it again.”

Chicago fire made news last week when members shared a cat’s death-defying leap from a burning apartment building in Englewood. Miraculously, ‘Hennessey’ the cat survived. The cat’s owner and neighbors continue to search for the feline’s whereabouts.

