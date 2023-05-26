CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is battling a house fire Friday afternoon in West Pullman.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, some sort of explosion was reported in the two-alarm fire in the 12000 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

One firefighter was injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

Provided / Chicago Fire Department

Pictures from the Chicago Fire Department show flames coming from the second story of the home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.