CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is battling a house fire Friday afternoon in West Pullman.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, some sort of explosion was reported in the two-alarm fire in the 12000 block of South Lafayette Avenue.
One firefighter was injured and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.
Pictures from the Chicago Fire Department show flames coming from the second story of the home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.