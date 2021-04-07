Chicago firefighter who died of COVID-19 honored one year after death

CHICAGO – The first Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 was remembered by his colleagues Wednesday, one year after his death.

Chicago Fire tweeted that Acting Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt and Chicago Fire officials honored the late Mario Araujo during a one-year anniversary bell ringing at Engine 102.

Mario Araujo, a 17-year veteran of the fire department, served most of his entire career at Truck 25 in Rogers Park.

Araujo had no known underlying conditions when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Medical Examiner said heart disease was a contributing factor.

He was 49-years-old.