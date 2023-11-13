CHICAGO — A firefighter was critically injured while battling a fire at a restaurant in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Monday at Lincoln Station Bar and Grill in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

According to officials, a Mayday call was made while crews were responding to the fire and one firefighter was trapped and had to be rescued. The crew member was transported to Illinoic Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.