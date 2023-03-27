CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter is charged after allegedly promoting a prostitution business from his home on the city’s Northwest Side.

Brendan Kennedy-Gasior, 37, allegedly ran an erotic massage business where he allowed sexual acts to be performed in exchange for money from May 2020 to August 2020, according to court documents obtained by WGN News.

Prosecutors allege that Kennedy-Gasior advised the female victim to get a burner phone to post ads on an adult website. Upon inquiries, Kennedy-Gasior would determine the price for services.

Kennedy-Gasior would allegedly receive payments through cash or Zelle before the sex act was performed, court documents detailed.

Witnesses who spoke to investigators admitted to going to the condo several times for erotic massage services. Investigators allegedly uncovered digital receipts, renewal of services and emails about setting up appointments after ads were seen.

Authorities said Kennedy-Gasior is assigned to a fire engine as a regular firefighter/paramedic. He was on non-duty medical leave at the time of his arrest on Thursday.

He was released on bond on Friday and placed on paid administrative leave on Monday pending the outcome of the case.

Kennedy-Gasior is due back in court on April 14.

The CFD Internal Affairs Division worked closely with Chicago Police detectives in this investigation. These are very serious allegations and do not reflect the standards of conduct expected of our members.” Larry Langford, spokesperson for Chicago Fire Department

Kennedy-Gasior has been with the fire department since 2019.