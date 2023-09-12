CHICAGO — Several firefighters are hospitalized after a Chicago fire truck crashed into a home on the city’s South Side.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 77th Street and Damen Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, the fire engine was traveling south of Damen when the driver lost control. The fire truck crashed into the side of a home.

The two people inside the home at the time of the crash were uninjured. However, they are now displaced.

Five firefighters were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.