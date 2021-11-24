Chicago fire rescues city worker trapped in hole on South Side

Courtesy CFD

CHICAGO — A water department worker was rescued from a hole by the Chicago Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of East End on the report of a person trapped.

A woman, who was working for the city’s water department at the time, became trapped with her safety equipment still attached. The Chicago Fire Department used a vacuum and tools to free the woman from water and dirt surrounding her.

She was freed from the hole and is in good condition.

