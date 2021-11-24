Chicago fire rescues city worker trapped in hole on South Side

CHICAGO — A water department worker was rescued from a hole by the Chicago Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 6700 block of East End on the report of a person trapped.

Extrication still in progress 6700 Rast end. Victim in good shape with safet equipment attached. Debris in hole has her trapped. CFD using vacuum and tools to pull out water snd dirt. Victim in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/hsLGAsFe2C — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021

A woman, who was working for the city’s water department at the time, became trapped with her safety equipment still attached. The Chicago Fire Department used a vacuum and tools to free the woman from water and dirt surrounding her.

She was freed from the hole and is in good condition.

Worker has been freed from hole. Good condition!!! pic.twitter.com/aM8DMCTcwl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021