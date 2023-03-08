CHICAGO — Residents and housing advocates are asking city leaders to reconsider a plan to build a soccer facility on land once used for public housing.

But, a local group argued that there are legal implications of this initiate that haven’t been considered.

The plan to build the Chicago Fire Football Club training facility at the former site of the ABLA homes have been controversial since it was first introduced, while advocates say it should be mixed income housing rather than a professional soccer training facility.

The lease proposal explores using nearly 30 acres of vacant Chicago Housing Authority land as headquarters and a training center for the Chicago Fire Football Club. It would also be used for other community events, including the Fire’s youth academy.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the plan is estimated to cost around $85 to $90 million and would be privately funded.

In September, Chicago City Council passed the plan to move forward with the build, even after it was initially voted against.

The coalition to protect Chicago Housing Authority land said CHA has not met its obligation to return the replacement housing it promised.

They argue only 245 of the promised 775 public housing units at the ABLA homes site have been returned to date.

“HUD has an obligation to do its job and protect people’s right to live on the land that they were promised,” the Executive Director of the Chicago Housing Initiative Coalition Don Washington said.

Now that the city is preparing for a new mayor, advocates and residents are asking to meet with candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to see if they would prevent the Fire’s owner, Joe Mansueto, from moving forward with this plan.

“We don’t want to be isolated. We want to be a part of the community,” ALBA resident Laura Donaldson said. “We should not be isolated because you don’t know what to do with the housing that is there for us. If you don’t know what to do with the housing for us, ask us.”

Advocates also argued the community has suffered significantly from the pandemic, and as they see “steep rises in eviction filings,” they say this is a time were Chicago needs more affordable housing for vulnerable residents.