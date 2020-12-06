Chicago Fire Dept. ambulance involved in South Side crash

CHICAGO A Chicago Fire Department ambulance was involved in a crash early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood, according to police

Police said a car was traveling northbound on Canal Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning before striking an ambulance traveling eastbound on Cermak Road. According to police, the car may have run a red light.

Two paramedics and two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The ambulance sustained significant damage, and no citations have been issued.

