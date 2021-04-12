Chicago Fire Department removing firehouse dogs after resident’s dog attacked, killed

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is getting rid of longtime firehouse dogs after one recently attacked and killed a resident’s dog who was walking by.

Chicago fire said Engine 116 firehouse dog “Bones” recently got out while the door was up for service. A woman was walking her small breed dog in front of the station when “Bones” attacked it.

The dog was killed, Chicago fire said. As a result, the department has sent an internal memo to all members to start the process of removing the dogs.

“The dogs are a great tradition but safety comes first and we must be proactive,” a spokesperson said. “The firehouse dogs have been great source of joy for the members and the public but we must end that tradition now.”

Chicago fire hopes all the dogs will go home and live with department members.