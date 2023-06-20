CHICAGO — Fireworks and the 4th of July are synonymous, as are the dangers which come with combustion-based entertainment.
Several fire-focused agencies, medical officials, and a parent of a fireworks injury survivor gathered Tuesday morning at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital to discuss “the dangerous risks and long-term consequences fireworks can pose to your loved ones, family pets and combat veterans (and other survivors of gun violence) who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder,” according to a press release.
Fire officials then staged a live demonstration to “show how quickly fireworks can turn tragic.”
Expected speakers included:
Annette Nance-Holt, Chicago Fire Commissioner
Ryan Rivera, Chicago Fire Department Commanding Fire Marshal
Margaret Vaughn, Government Affairs Director of the Illinois Firefighters Association/IL Fire Safety Alliance
Lindsey Jaeger, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician
Aileen Marquez, parent of fireworks injury survivor
Leslie Juarez-Law, DVM of West Loop Veterinary Care