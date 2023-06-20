CHICAGO — Fireworks and the 4th of July are synonymous, as are the dangers which come with combustion-based entertainment.

Several fire-focused agencies, medical officials, and a parent of a fireworks injury survivor gathered Tuesday morning at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital to discuss “the dangerous risks and long-term consequences fireworks can pose to your loved ones, family pets and combat veterans (and other survivors of gun violence) who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder,” according to a press release.

Fire officials then staged a live demonstration to “show how quickly fireworks can turn tragic.”

Expected speakers included:

Annette Nance-Holt, Chicago Fire Commissioner

Ryan Rivera, Chicago Fire Department Commanding Fire Marshal

Margaret Vaughn, Government Affairs Director of the Illinois Firefighters Association/IL Fire Safety Alliance

Lindsey Jaeger, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician

Aileen Marquez, parent of fireworks injury survivor

Leslie Juarez-Law, DVM of West Loop Veterinary Care