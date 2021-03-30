Chicago fire crews battle huge blaze in Brighton Park; Orange Line temporarily suspended

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters are battling a large paper plant fire in the city’s Brighton Park.
According to authorities, the blaze occurred in the area of 48th and Christiana on the city’s South Side. Fire officials say the blaze was a prairie fire that spread to the nearby paper recycling plant due to wind.
Firefighters are focusing their efforts on protecting the building while letting the piles of paper burn.
As a result of the blaze, Orange Line service has been temporarily suspended between Midway and Western due to the fire. As a result, trains are operating only between the Loop and Western at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.