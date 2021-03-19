Chicago fans celebrate as Loyola, Illinois poised to meet in second round of NCAA basketball tournament

CHICAGO — Fans in Chicago of the Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball team were elated Friday following a first round victory in this year’s March Madness NCAA tournament. The win sets a date with the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.

The top-seeded Illini blew out 16th-seeded Drexel 78-49, setting a date with 8th-seeded Loyola-Chicago, who defeated 9th-seeded Georgia Tech 71-60 on Friday.

Students were glued to the TVs at a local bar Friday afternoon, anxiously watching the single-elimination tournament begin to unfold.

“The energy, the vibe, it’s all fantastic. It’s great for the city, great for the school, great for the program,” John Barcenas said.

Loyola fans were worried following a slow start, hoping the Ramblers can recreate the magic of their 2018 run to the Final Four.

Fans also gave credit to divine intervention, thanks to the presence of Sister Jean, who was with the team along the way during their tournament run in 2018.

“We are feeling really good and we got Sister Jean. Whenever she came on that TV, loudest cheers. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” student Daniel Robbins said.

Loyola and Illinois are slated to face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, with a game time yet to be determined.