‘Chicago Fair Trade’ pop-up builds sustainable business, helps community make a fair wage

CHICAGO — A pop-up in Lincoln Park is working to help people escape poverty and make a fair wage while building a sustainable business.

‘Chicago Fair Trade’ has over two dozen vendors from over 40 different countries, ensuring fair wages and employment opportunities for the community at-large.

“It’s just a business model that follows the Golden Rule,” executive director Katherine Bissell Cordova said.

There are also businesses that work right in Chicago, such as ‘Bright Endeavors’ in West Garfield Park, working to give single mothers job skills and income.

There’s also ‘Bee Love’, which gives individuals with criminal backgrounds jobs. They take care of the bee hives and make products with honey.

The pop-up aims to teach artisans how to be self-sufficient, run a business and make their way out of poverty.

The market has a wide range of options from vendors, including hand-painted bird feeders made in Peru and unique face masks from India.

For every $5.00 donated, a fair trade mask goes to people in Chicago and India who do not have them. Donations are accepted at their website here.

The Chicago Fair Trade pop-up runs through Wednesday, and more information can be found on their website.