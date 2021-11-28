Chicago Fair Trade pop-up allows shoppers to support women across the world

CHICAGO — A pop-up in Andersonville is offering holiday shoppers the chance to get gifts for loved ones while supporting women across the world.

Chicago Fair Trade features fair trade certified goods from across the world, in an effort to support creators worldwide.

From children’s books and clothing to candles and coffee, nothing at the shop is mass-produced. Dresses, coats and pants are all made without existing patterns, making every product unique.

The store will become a winter wonderland starting on Monday, and those interested are encouraged to come shop or even volunteer.