CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Divvy bikeshare system operator, Lyft, are expanding its service area and increasing its fleet size.

Plans were announced at a Tuesday afternoon event to add 3,000 classic pedal bikes to the system, along with 253 new Divvy stations primarily targeting neighborhoods traditionally underserved by the bikeshare. CDOT officials are aiming for citywide accessibility.

Caroline Samponaro, head of transit and micromobility policy at Lyft, stated with this expansion, Chicago’s Divvy Bikes would become the largest bikeshare by service area in North America.

The announcement comes as May gets underway, marking National Bike Month and a turn towards warmer weather, and thus an increase in cyclists on the roadways.