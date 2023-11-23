CHICAGO — Before thousands sit down for a great meal, residents will be able enjoy the 89th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade downtown.

The route proceeds down State Street from Congress to Randolph and kicked off at 8:40 a.m.

A favorite of paradegoers, the giant, five-story tall helium balloons make a return this year.

Some favorites that will be featured will be Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Tasmanian Devil and Tweety Bird.

It’s the 89th annual parade and Reyna Roberts, Tayler Holder, avery r. young, the Poet Laureate of Chicago and the Chicago Korean Dance Company are scheduled to perform.