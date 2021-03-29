Chicago enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago enters Phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday, making all essential workers and adults with underlying medical conditions eligible for the vaccine.

Despite the expansion of eligibility, vaccine supply and appointments remain very limited, with the city warning of long wait times when scheduling appointments.

City officials recommend contacting a health care provider for assistance scheduling an appointment for those with health insurance.

For those without access to health insurance, city officials recommend Chicago’s vaccine appointment tool as well as a tool to help find providers nearby.

A complete list of eligible conditions for a COVID-19 vaccine is available on the city’s vaccine website.

Beginning on Monday, city-run vaccination sites will only schedule appointments for Chicago residents, with no children under 18 being allowed on site.

While government-issued IDs are not required, these sites will require a document proving residency in the city of Chicago.