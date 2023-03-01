CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer died after being shot Wednesday while responding to a domestic-related call, according to Chicago police Supt. David Brown.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

The news of the officer’s death prompted elected officials across the city and state to offer their condolences:

I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brave officers who was killed in the line of duty tonight. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fellow CPD colleagues, and his partner that served alongside him during this difficult time. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

The courageous men and women of the Chicago police department have suffered another tragic loss of one of their own to the ultimate sacrifice of protecting our communities. My heartfelt thoughts are with the officer’s loved ones and the entire CPD family who are grieving during this difficult time. This is a tragic reminder of what our police officers do each and every day, laying their lives on the line for us. This violence must come to an end.” Chicago mayoral finalist Paul Vallas

This is a sad and sorrowful day for our city, and my heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the Chicago police officer whose life was taken in the line of duty in Gage Park this afternoon. I am praying for healing for all those close as we await further details on this tragedy.” Chicago mayoral finalist Brandon Johnson

Earlier today, we lost one of our own. An on-duty police officer was fatally shot while responding to a person with a gun call. Please pray for this officer’s family, loved ones, partner and all of our Chicago Police officers who are grieving this tremendous loss.” Chicago Police Department

Our hearts mourn the loss of the Chicago police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice tonight. My deepest sympathies are with the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. His service will not be forgotten.” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

The last Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty was Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on the city’s Southwest Side on Aug. 7. A second officer, her partner Carlos Yanez Jr., was critically injured and continues to recover.

FULL VIDEO: CPD Supt. Brown, Lightfoot speaks after officer shot, killed