CHICAGO — Early voting starts Tuesday for the primary election at the downtown Chicago Board of Elections supersite.

Voting began at 9 a.m. at the site located at the corner of Clark Street and Lake Street. The supersite is open to any voter in the city of Chicago.

Early voting in Chicago neighborhoods begins on June 13.

Among the bigger races on the ballot that you’ll find are state lawmakers, US Senate, US House, and Illinois governor.

The winners from this primary will go on to the November general election.

The start of early voting was delayed twice from the middle of May to Tuesday because of a number of ballot changes that needed to occur with congressional redistricting and City of Chicago Ward map.

Those two changes, which only happen every 10 years, may mean that people are voting in new wards and new congressional districts that they’ve never been in before.

The downtown supersite will be open every day through Election Day on June 28.

