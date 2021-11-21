Chicago doctor seeks holiday cards for patients

CHICAGO — A Chicago doctor is asking for help to brighten the holidays for hospitalized patients.

As the temperatures fall, another reminder of the time of the year comes alongside a doctor’s note on kindness.

“There’s a lot of hope in the world, there’s a lot of good people,” Dr. Valerie Mayuga, a family practice physician said.

This is the second year Dr. Mayuga has organized a card drive, asking people online to send real greeting cards to be given to hospitalized patients during the holidays.

“I was getting cards from all over the US. I got 1,023 cards and was able to distribute those between three hospitals I work at and four nursing homes,” Mayuga said.

Mayuga’s mission began last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, asking for donated iPads when patients were all alone.

“Some of them cried, wanting to see their families or wanting to talk to their family and there just not being a way,” Mayuga said.

Mayuga received nearly 100 tablets, with an expanded mission this year, collecting cards and toys.

It’s a way to give back to those needing extra cheer by investing a card, stamp and kind words to a stranger.

“You see the response of people wanting to give and wanting to be a part of something that’s good and it makes you still believe in humanity, that there’s still hope,” Mayuga said.