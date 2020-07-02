Chicago DJs call for peace after recent shootings

CHICAGO — The rash of killings in Chicago in recent days prompted a call for peace by prominent Chicago DJs and community activists. On Wednesday, they held a rally to call for peace, especially as the city heads into the holiday weekend.

The rally was held outside the Universal Entertainment Center in West Pullman. Several Chicago DJs joined community activist Andrew Holmes in sending a message to protect their neighborhood and its children.

The most recent victim of the city’s gun violence was a 3-year-old girl shot Tuesday night around 8 p.m. One-year-old Sincere Gaston was killed Saturday afternoon in his car seat. He was shot in the chest. Ten-year-old Lena Nunez was hit in the head by a stray bullet sitting on her grandmother’s couch inside her second floor Logan Square apartment.



“We’ve got too much blood on the streets,” Holmes said. “If you can ride and bob your heads you can stop bobbing your head for a minute and tell your brother put that damn gun down.”



“We have to stand up turn in the killers forget about snitches and stitches. Let’s give our neighborhood some stitches,” DJ Casper said.

The organizers are calling for seven days of peace in Chicago, leading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. They’re hoping the community will help police solve some of these homicides.