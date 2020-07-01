Chicago crime statistics for June: Spike in murders, shootings

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago saw a double digit spike in crime in the month of June, according to crime numbers released by police Wednesday.

There was a 34% increase in the number of murders over the same period, last year. There were also 45% more shootings.

Just last weekend, gun violence left more than a dozen people dead, including three children. The weekend prior, Father’s Day weekend, gun violence killed 12 people, including 3-year-old Mekhi James.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown recently announced plans to deploy 1,200 extra officers over the Fourth of July Weekend.

“This weekend … we’ll have an additional 1,200 cops every day from Thursday through Sunday,” Brown said Monday.

Despite the spike of violence in June, police say there was actually a 9% drop in crime over the first six months of the year.