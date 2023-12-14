CHICAGO — Two Chicago men wrongfully convicted of murder more than 40 years ago will be home with their families for the holiday season.

Jimmy Soto’s wife says the ruling is a long time coming.

“We’re grateful to the judge,” she told reporters in the Cook County Criminal Courts Building lobby.

Soto, along with David Ayala, were wrongly arrested and later convicted in 1981 in connection with two Chicago murders. Under coerced testimony, both were convicted, with Soto being the shooter and Ayalya, a gang leader who allegedly ordered the hits.

The Exoneration Project took up their cases and proved corruption.

“Both of them are absolutely innocent and it’s a tragedy. They have served 42 years…over 42 years wrongfully that they will never get that back,” said Lauren Myerscough-Mueller with the Exoneration Project.

Ayala was 18 at the time of the arrest. Soto was 20.

Soto’s sister, Pilar More, was eight when he was arrested. She said she looks forward to their time ahead, especially with the holiday season in full effect.

“My son just turned 15. That’s about the age my brother was put away,” she said. “I look forward to a time that we get to know him, and he gets to know all of us.”