Chicago council will meet in person, with virtual option

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor says the City Council will resume meeting in person at City Hall this week, but members have the option to participate remotely.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the decision Friday. Lightfoot said at the end of the council’s March meeting that she hoped the April meeting could be held at City Hall.

The City Council began meeting virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only aldermen and staff needed for the meeting will be allowed inside the council chambers on Wednesday. Lightfoot’s statement said people who want to observe the meeting in person will be in an upper gallery.

The meeting also will be live streamed.