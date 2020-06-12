Chicago could move into Phase 4 of reopening as early as July 1

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago could move into Phase 4 as early as July 1, as the city continues to make strides as they slowly reopen amid the pandemic.

Dr. Allison Arwady presented the latest data Friday. All the metics are moving in the right direction, but Chicagoans still need to proceed with caution.

“If people think COVID is over we will have trouble here no doubt about it,” Arwady said.

She said it’s a good sign that the percent positivity continues to drop even when testing is dropping. She said it’s a sign that there is also actually a true drop in new COVID-19 infections.

The city continues to see a decline in new COVID-19 cases across racial groups.

Hospitalization and ICU admission is down, as is the percentage of people tested who are positive for the virus. That number is now below 10%.

“Our every intention here in Chicago is to continue watching that data very vey closely we will be absolutely transparent about it and as long as things are stable or declining we’ll move ahead,” Arwady said.

The soonest the state could move into phase four is June 26. Arwady says the metrics show it could happen, as long as we continue that steady decline in cases over the next couple weeks.

“Chicago moved into Phase 3 just about five days later than Illinois did so I think if everything continued on the very good path that we’re seeing we could be looking at July 1 for potential reopening,” Arwady said.

The city is still working out the details of a Phase 4 reopening, but it would likely include limited indoor dining, gyms, museums — and group gatherings of up to 50 people. Arwady says she knows people are anxious to get there.

“If people can hang in there and keep doing the things that we know work, the things that have given us the progress that we saw in the month of May, we will be ok to continue that cautious reopening carefully,” Arwady said.

On Friday, the city also unveiled a virtual memorial to celebrate Chicagoans who have died from COVID-19.

For more information about what Phase 4 means for the city, visit chicago.gov.