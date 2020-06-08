Chicago cop shot while responding to call on West Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a call on the city’s West Side.

The police department tells WGN the officer was shot in the shoulder, but his bulletproof vest absorbed the bullet. He is now hospitalized in good condition.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday as police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of North Leamington in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said a call came in about a man firing 3-4 rounds into the ground at a home. The man left the scene, but came back while officers were there and fired another shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs.

The department said that officer was able to return fire, but that man was not hit.

The offender fled the scene, but was eventually found several blocks away in the 300 block of North Latrobe.

He was arrested and police said they also recovered his gun.

CPD Supt. David Brown was seen around 2 a.m. Monday at Stroger Hospital, along with a number of other high ranking members of the department, who were likely checking on the injured officer.

Prior to this incident, the National Fraternal Order of Police tweeted Sunday that 28 officers have been shot in the last two weeks, four of them fatally.

