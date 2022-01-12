Chicago cop shoots 3 people at Blue Island bowling alley

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — A probationary Chicago police officer is under investigation after he shot three people at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified at around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday of a shooting at Burr Oak Bowl, located in the 3000 block of West 127th Street, that left three people wounded.

Police sources said the officer who fired the gun is a probationary police officer with less than one year on the job. WGN News is not naming the officer as he has not been criminally charged at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, and Blue Island police did not provide any updates Wednesday afternoon, but sources said the officer was involved in an altercation at the bowling alley before the gunfire started.

In keeping with CPD policy, the officer will be placed on desk duty for at least 30 days as the investigation continues.