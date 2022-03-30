CHICAGO — Democrats are considering Chicago as a potential host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Many prominent Illinois Democrats are leading the response to the Democratic National Committee, including DNC Vice Chair Sen. Tammy Duckworth, according to Tarrah Cooper Wright, CEO of Rise Strategy Group — who is helping support the bid.

“From previous Democratic Conventions to the NATO Summit and annual large-scale events like the Air & Water Show, Chicago has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success,” part of a statement from Cooper Wright read.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996 at the United Center. In 2020, the convention was in Milwaukee.

A decision will be made “in the near future.”

