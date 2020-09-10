Chicago conducting public safety drills on South and NW sides

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is conducting neighborhood public safety drills on the South and Northwest sides.

The drills will take place Thursday afternoon in two rental areas in the 2600 block of North Narragansett in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood and 47th and Cottage Grove in Bronzeville.

The goal of the drill is to make sure residents and businesses are prepared in the event of a public safety emergency.

The city says people passing through those areas may notice some traffic disruptions, but no streets will be closed.