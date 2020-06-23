Chicago community activists demand killers turn themselves in after child, teens slain

CHICAGO – Community activists are calling for public outcry after the bloodiest weekend of 2020 to date.

With at least 106 shot, including a slain 3-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, activists met at St. Sabina Monday night with hopes of getting through to their communities. Two teen boys were also killed on the South Side.

Fr. Michael Pfleger asked where the outrage is.

“There should be outrage,” Pfleger said. “The same outrage there was when a police officer kills should be the same outrage we have today.”

It was a steady stream of gunfire all Father’s Day weekend.

CPD. Supt David Brown addressed the matter and said he believes part of the bloodshed is at the haves of repeat offenders.

“We have violent offenders not in jail or on monitoring,” Brown said. “But the problem is they are not being monitored.”

At St. Sabina Monday night, people said people need to speak up and tell the police if they know something.

“I think it’s time for one, the community to start speaking out against crimes happening on an everyday basis,” Amani Johnson said.

In Austin Monday night, activists gathered on a corner near the scenes of 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones’ homicides.

“We can not allow that we will not allow that,” a resident said. “If you live around Austin, it affects you whether you see it or not.”

Many wished for the same type of response George Floyd’s death had.

“If there was a police officer that killed that 3-year-old there would be 10,000 people on this corner right now,” said activist Anthony Clark. “So when we say ‘we can’t breathe,’ let’s be honest and say there’s people in our community taking our breath.”

The violence Monday continued with a 3-year-old girl suffering a graze wound and two women shot and killed.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.