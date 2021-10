CHICAGO — Chicago civil rights icon Timuel Black has entered hospice care.

In February, WGN News’ Micah Materre interviewed Black after he turned 102 in December 2020.

Black was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963 and dedicated his life to teaching the history of Black America to the next generation.

A GoFundMe to help his family with medical expenses has raised over $30,000 at this time.