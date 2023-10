CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council passed an ordinance Friday that would raise the pay for tipped workers who make less than minimum wage.

Aldermen voted 36-10 in favor of the measure.

The measure would phase in the minimum wage of $15.80 an hour over the next five years, start next July.

Supporters call it a fair wage plan, while opponants said it will hurt businesses, like restaurants, that do not have big profit margins.

