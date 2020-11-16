Chicago City Council to meet virtually Monday, hold public hearing on 2021 budget

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, and will hold a public hearing on the 2021 budget.

The meeting comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted a $1.2 billion hole in the city’s budget, leading Mayor Lori Lightfoot to propose a $94 million property tax increase.

Lightfoot’s budget also proposes an increase in the city’s gas tax, while including furlough days for non-union employees and a $1.7 billion debt restructuring.

Lightfoot also backed off on 350 layoffs, saying that taxes from cannabis sales will help fill that gap.

The budget is set to be voted on next week.