CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council officially passed Mayor Lightfoot’s casino selection in River West Wednesday.

On Monday, a committee voted 27-3 to send it to the full council. On Wednesday afternoon, council passed it with a 41-7 vote.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot chose the Bally’s River West’s $1.7 billion bid over two others, saying it offered the most for the city, including a $40 million upfront payment. Once the permanent site is operational, future revenue is estimated at more than $200 million a year. All money will be used to shore up the public safety pension funds, underfunded by more than $15 billion.

A temporary site is scheduled to open at the Medinah Temple in River North.

Multiple aldermen and residents around the area pushed back on the plan in community meetings, citing increased traffic and potential crime.

