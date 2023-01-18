CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over a meeting of the Chicago City Council Wednesday, but not before multiple groups call for change.
It’s common for aldermen to join other organizations for pre-council press conferences and Wednesday is no different. Here is a short list of groups and their demands:
- The Chicago Teachers Union wants parental leave benefits provided to city workers to be extended to their members
- Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez wants additional investigations into crypto fraud
- Labor groups including Justice for App Workers Midwest want to stop “app worker deactivation without due process”
- The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition wants to set a carbon emissions standard for new buildings in the city
WGN plans to livestream the entire City Council meeting and Lightfoot’s post-council media availability within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.