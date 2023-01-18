CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will preside over a meeting of the Chicago City Council Wednesday, but not before multiple groups call for change.

It’s common for aldermen to join other organizations for pre-council press conferences and Wednesday is no different. Here is a short list of groups and their demands:

The Chicago Teachers Union wants parental leave benefits provided to city workers to be extended to their members

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez wants additional investigations into crypto fraud

Labor groups including Justice for App Workers Midwest want to stop “app worker deactivation without due process”

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition wants to set a carbon emissions standard for new buildings in the city

WGN plans to livestream the entire City Council meeting and Lightfoot’s post-council media availability within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.