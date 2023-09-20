CHICAGO — Tipped workers in Chicago would see a change in how they are paid under a bill before a City Council Committee on Wednesday.

City Council’s Workforce Development Committee passed an ordinance impacting tipped workers paid the subminimum wage. The group is currently paid 60% of the minimum wage.

Under the measure, the workers would receive 8% annual pay increases, beginning July 1, 2024 until they reach the minimum wage level on July 1, 2028. The five-year phase was negotiated with the support of ‘One Fair Wage,’ as well as crucial restaurant industry leaders.

The plan makes good on a campaign promise by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to eliminate the subminimum wage.

While the change would be massive, strong opposition remains from some restaurants and bars and even some tipped workers, who worry customers will not be as generous about their tips amid an increase in pay to workers.

The full City Council will take up the ordinance on Oct. 4.

