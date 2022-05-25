CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council approved a new curfew for teens 17 and under on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, teens must be escorted by an adult for all days of the week after 10 p.m., which is a one-hour rollback of the previous 11 p.m. curfew.

The measure was introduced after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near “The Bean” in Millennium Park.

Mayor Lightfoot previously said she hopes new curfews and better collaboration with parents and young people will help reduce the city’s violence.

In addition to the new curfew, Millennium Park security measures will remain in place. The park is also enforcing a new curfew.

Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 or older after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Monday through Wednesday, the curfew begins at 10 p.m.

City Council also approved Mayor Lightfoot’s selection for a casino in River West on Wednesday.