Chicago City Council approves ban on flavored vaping products

CHICAGO — Chicago’s City Council took action on issues including vaping and housing near the Obama center Wednesday, while shelving budget issues during the first meeting since Mayor Lori Lightfoot sounded the alarm on massive expected shortfalls.

Instead, debate raged over a ban on flavored vaping products which opponents say are favored by teens. Alderman Jason Ervin (28th Ward) argued they are “proven to be the gateway for children smoking.”

“Strawberry vapes is not something that I look at as a cessation device, but something used to attract young people into a life of nicotine addiction,” Ervin said.

Opponents of the ban warned smokers would take their dollars to the suburbs.

“The unintended consequence is sending this business literally across the street, in many cases to the suburbs, and we lose the revenue,” said Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward).

In the end Mayor Lightfoot threw her weight behind the measure, and the Council overwhelmingly approved banning the sale of flavored vaping products. Flavored tobacco like menthol cigarettes can still be sold.

“They are targeting our children to addict a whole new generation of folks on tobacco; there’s no question about it,” Lightfoot said.

Aldermen also approved protections for people who live near the future Obama Presidential Center, setting aside $4.5 million for affordable housing programs.

Community organizations pushed hard for a community benefits agreement with guarantees in writing, and advocates counted Wednesday’s ordinance as a victory.

“It’s something the community should be proud of. They worked very hard and they worked together and they battled it out,” said Alderman Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward).

While a staggering budget deficit for this year and next may be the council’s most urgent issue, the council plans to address it at next month’s meeting.