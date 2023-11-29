CHICAGO — It was a chapter few spoke of, a piece of both Canada and the United States history, largely written out of the history books. But it’s a story that continues to haunt Native Americans today.

For more than 150 years, hundreds of thousands of indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families and taken to boarding or residential schools run by churches and the federal government. They were told it was to assimilate to modern culture.

Those who survived that harrowing practice, say they were brutally abused, stripped of their language, their heritage and humanity.

A small center on Chicago’s North Side is quietly working to repair the painful history inflicted on hundreds of tribal nations.

At St. Katieri Center, a small congregation gathers to reclaim everything sacred thing that was stolen.

The center has held classes in Navajo, Cherokee, Dakota and now Ojibwe.

WGN’s Erin McElroy has the story about reclaiming what was taken.