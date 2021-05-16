Chicago Children’s Theatre holds outdoor jam session

CHICAGO — Today was a beautiful day for an outdoor jam session at the Chicago Children’s Theatre.

Every weekend until June 6, the Chicago Children’s Theatre is putting on musical shows for families. WGN’S Marcella Raymond gave us a look from the West Loop theatre.

The interactive festival brings families together, giving kids a chance to move and be part of the show.

“It’s wonderful. It just brings me so much joy,” ‘Little Jams’ emcee Xavier Roe said.

This might be the first theatre experience for these kids, involving live performances and dancing to some of the best songs of the ’80s.

“You don’t want them to miss out,” artistic director and co-founder Jacqui Russell said.

The festival runs every weekend through June 6, where you can channel your inner cheerleader and much more.