CHICAGO — A well-known multicultural, family-friendly music and arts festival on the South Side is coming to an end after nearly two decades.

The Silver Room Block Party extended nearly 10 blocks down the lakefront on the South Side this summer, and has been a Chicago staple for 18 years. But with the growth experienced by the festival over time, a hefty price tag for the event organizer has come with it, leading him to say it’s a wrap for the summer attraction after this year.

“It’s been a long run,” said Eric Williams, founder of the Silver Room Block Party. “It was never meant to be this. It was meant to be 100 people and I think over time it just became a lot of work for me, a lot of money putting this together [so], it’s time to take a step back.”

The Silver Room Block Party got its start in Wicker Park in 2002. It was then moved to Hyde Park for several years before being relocated to its current location — Oakwood Beach near 39th Street.

The festival’s roots come from the historic sound system block parties that first took place in the Bronx, before eventually making their way to Chicago, connecting communities through music.

Present day, the festival expects to draw 35,000-plus visitors during its final weekend, many of whom come to the festival for the art scene and to support local businesses, but some come just for the comradery experienced by those in attendance.

“I started to bring my little one with me,” said Maria Gutierrez, an attendee of the festival. “Just for her to see how beautiful it is to bring everyone together.”

Children 13 and under can get into the festival for free, and while festivities end at 10 p.m. Saturday, they will pick back up again at noon on Sunday.